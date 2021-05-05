Millicent B. Kleinman (nee Dalitz), beloved wife of Allan D. Kleinman. Loving mother of Reed (Pamela Blake) Kleinman, Lindsay (Aaron) Miller and Nancy Kleinman. Devoted grandmother of Blake (Sevda) Kleinman, Jesse (Amy Doroba) Kleinman, Danny (Katherine Hamilton) Miller, Jennifer (Jason Feifer) Miller, Michael Ressa and Gabrielle Ressa. Great-grandmother of Sadie Kleinman, Jonah Kleinman, Asa Kleinman, Leo Kleinman, Julian Kleinman, Fenn Feifer, Collin Feifer and Jack Feifer. Dear sister of Myrna (Dick) Green.
Private family services will be held May 7 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Reed Kleinman Fund for Cancer Research at the University Hospitals of Cleveland, Seidman Cancer Center, P.O. Box 95454, Cleveland, OH 44106.