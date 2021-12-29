Sheila Kleinman (nee Brenner), 82, of Beachwood, passed away Dec. 27, 2021.
Born Oct. 15, 1939, and raised in the Bronx, N.Y., she was a talented musician who played trombone, accordion and piano, attended the New York School of Performing Arts (made famous by the movie and TV series, “Fame,” married Norman and then began a life adventure that would take her to Philadelphia, Fort Rucker army base in Alabama, and then back to her beloved New York to settle down. Sheila was actively involved in Temple Beth El, tons of charities and square dancing among other things. She and Norman loved to travel and did so extensively here in the United States and overseas.
And, of course, no bio would be complete if it didn’t talk about how great of a cook she was, whether it was a family dinner or huge holiday get together.
She will be buried in New York next to her husband and daughter, Sharon, who preceded her in death. Beloved mother of Debra of Key West, Fla., Sharon (Zan) and David (Pamela) of Twinsburg; bubbie of Alexa, Alyssa and Carly; sister of Allan Brenner of Cherry Hill, N.J., and wife of 44 years of the late Norman, who she now joins in the afterlife.
Donations in her memory can be made to the National Council of Jewish Women.