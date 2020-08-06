Robin Perelman Klima, 68, of Las Vegas, formerly of Mayfield Heights, passed away peacefully in her home on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Robin was the beloved wife of Michael Klima; the cherished mother and best friend of Kimberly Elton (husband Tom Knezek); and stepmother to Michelle, Christine, Danielle and Mary Ann. She was the devoted sibling of Barbara Perelman (deceased), Rick (Kathy) Perelman, Terry (Suzanne) Perelman and Mark Perelman; loving daughter of David Perelman and Francis Perelman (both deceased); and special loving aunt to Philip, Dillon, Jessica and Joshua.
A dear, lifelong friend to many, she will be remembered for her courage, determination, energy and zest for life by all who loved her. The family will grieve privately at this time.
Donations may be made in Robin’s memory to the National Brain Tumor Society.