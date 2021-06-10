Howard A. Kline, beloved companion of 30 years to Judith Dragin and her family: Denise (Rob) Wyse, Dori (Ron) Klein, Stephanie (Brett) Goodman, Alex Wyse, Emily (Matt) Newman, Brian (Alexandria) Klein, Lauren (Daniel) Caplow, Logan Goodman and Drew Goodman.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 11 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Suburban Temple-Kol Ami or the charity of choice.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning June 12 by going to YouTube (enter Howard A. Kline Funeral Service)