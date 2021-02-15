Marcia Miller Kline, beloved wife of Ernest Kline. Devoted mother of Susan (R. Blake, deceased) Kelley, Cathy Schreiber and Mindy (John) Gusz. Cherished grandmother of Morgan (Michael) Jacobs, Nikki (Brian Connolly) Gusz, Brittany (Mike) Bosner, Daniel (Danielle Fernandes) Gusz, Reid Kelley, Ryan (Eliza) Schreiber and Logan Kelley. Adored great-grandmother of Sammy, Eli and Sydney. Dear sister of Roger (Sondra) and the late Stuart Miller.
Marcia lived her life for the joy and love of her family.She was a devoted participant and leader in synagogue and community.
Family services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service, please go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Marcia M. Kline, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to pandemic, family request no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place or the Park Synagogue Sisterhood.