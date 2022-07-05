Stanley Knapp, beloved brother of Frances Sensor and the late Jay Knapp. Devoted uncle to Arlene Bennett, the late Elayne Miller and the late Fred Sensor Lee. Great-uncle to many loving family members.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 6 at Workman’s Circle Cemetery, West 54th Street and Theota Avenue in Parma.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 to 4 p.m. July 6, 7 and 10 at the residence, 26200 George Zeiger Drive, Suite 208, in Beachwood.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.