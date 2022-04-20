Robert Barry Koach passed on April 5, 2022.
In Cleveland, he was born on June 12, 1946, to Mildred S. (Koach) Schneider and Sidney M. Koach. After four decades of living with, fighting, and treating Crohn’s disease, he died of complications from pneumonia and a raging infection resulting from his suppressed immune system.
Bob grew up in Shaker Heights, attending the public schools there. After four years’ service in the Navy (carriers Essex and Forrestal, 1966-69), he returned to Shaker and earned a degree at Cuyahoga Community College, then a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baldwin Wallace University in 1974, followed by his Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo in 1978. After many public and private sector jobs in his area of specialty in Michigan, capped by his experience as supervisor of a mental health crisis center in Saginaw, he came to Louisville in 1984 as staff psychologist at the HealthAmerica HMO. He ended his career as a professor at what was then Jefferson Community College, later KCTCS, Southwest.
He loved psychology and was passionate about his work, which frequently won him gratitude and loyalty from patients. He did good in the world.
A lover of jazz and classical music, theatre, dance, motorcycles and bad puns. Open and frank, if you were ever wondering, Bob would tell you what he thought (sometimes even if you weren’t wondering). A warm and loving parent to several generations of kittens and cats.
He was the love of her life to his wife, Gail (Smiley) Koach, who survives him. Also survived by his brother, Jules (Lani) Koach of Shaker Heights; niece, Jennifer Hocken (Josh) of Holly Springs, N.C.; grand-niece, Autumn Hocken; grand-nephew, Aiden Hocken; and several cousins in Cleveland, Florida, northern California, Texas and North Carolina.
A graveside service was held April 11 at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn in New York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to a Ukraine relief fund of your choice, SeriousFun.org or The Animal Care Society (animalcaresociety.org) would be appreciated.