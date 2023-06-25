Frieda Kochman (nee Shaffer) 94, passed away June 22, 2023, at Galena Stauss Nursing Home in Galena, Ill.
Frieda was the youngest in both her family and her husband’s family so her loss is truly the end of a generation.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was 8 years old when her family moved to Cleveland, where she eventually married and lived in the east side suburb of Shaker Heights and raised her family.
Frieda started working as an executive secretary straight out of high school for the Cleveland advertising firm of Lang, Fisher and Stashower. She continued secretarial work after marriage and a move to Los Angeles where her son was born. Homesickness brought her family back to Cleveland after four years on the West Coast. Frieda chose to stop working outside of the house in order to stay home with her children. Yet as soon as her youngest reached junior high and no longer came home for lunch, Frieda went back to work at Blaushild Chevrolet where she remained for many years. She moved to Illinois in 2016 to be closer to her daughters.
Frieda was a keen mahjong player, enjoying Tuesday evening games with the same group of dear women friends for nearly 50 years. She had a deep love of children and animals and charity was in her heart. Frieda was known to all who knew her for her big, broad smile. She was the most loving wife and mother that anyone could ask for and is deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ben Kochman; two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son, Neal (Ellen Brondfield) of Chevy Chase, Md.; daughter, Ellen (Edward Simon) of St. Charles, Ill.; daughter, Shari of Galena, Ill.; grandchildren, Casey Fernandes, Sharle Kochman, Ross Brondfield and Drew Kochman; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Sofia Fernandes.
Graveside funeral will be at 2 p.m. June 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27 and 2 to 5 p.m. June 28 at 23103 Beachwood Blvd. in Beachwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kochman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.