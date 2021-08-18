Eleanor Koffler (nee Goldenberg) died peacefully Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 104. Eleanor was born in Boston, raised her family to Cleveland and retired to Hollywood, Fla.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Samuel Koffler; her brothers, Leon and Daniel Goldenberg; her sister, Beatrice Robbins and her son-in-law, Henry Rogosin. She was the matriarch of the family, including the loving mother of Leslee Rogosin and Brenda Farber. Cherished grandmother of Marci (Lorne) Rose, Amy (Blair) Freedman, Jeff (Court) Farber and Matt (Katie) Farber. Adored by her nine great grandchildren, Aaron, Samuel, Julia, Haylee, Willow, Max, Maddie, Teagan and Kayleigh. She will also be remembered for her special relationship with her many nieces, nephews and extended family.