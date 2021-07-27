Gary Stuart Kohn, of Pepper Pike, passed away July 26, 2021, five days after his 66th birthday.
Born July 21, 1955, in Cleveland, to Udice and Herbert Kohn, Gary graduated from Brush High School and attended The Ohio State University. Owner and president of GSK, Inc., a construction development company, he was also a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Gary met his wife, Betsy, in the summer of 1972 while they were both working at the JCC’s Anisfield Day Camp, where he was a counselor and she was the waterfront director. Their first date was a bike ride, an activity they continued to enjoy together throughout their marriage. Another one of Gary’s passions was restoring antique cars with his brother, Stan, in his custom-built garage of which he was so proud.
Spending time watching Cleveland sports with his daughters was something you could always find him doing while hearing the laughter of his grandsons brought him so much joy. A highlight of his life was taking his 99-year-old mother on a three-week road trip out west in summer 2018. Gary’s integrity and passion for precision was a hallmark of his personality.
Gary also loved jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, fishing, animals, backpacking and listening to music. But what he loved most was spending time with his family and their annual family vacations in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Gary is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betsy Karreich Kohn; mother, Udice Kohn; daughters, Sarah Kohn (Michael) Killion of Denver, Emily Faith (Michael) O’Donnell of Cleveland and Katie Cook Kohn (Chelsey Cook Kohn) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Clancy Harold O’Donnell, Finn Michael O’Donnell and Levi Dean Kohn; and siblings, Florence Friedman of Cleveland, Stanley (Betty) Kohn of Cleveland and Arlene Bailey of Kent. He was predeceased by his father, Herbert Kohn, and brother-in-law, Barry Friedman.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 29 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Masks are required. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and internment until 5 p.m. July 29 at the residence 2798 Belgrave Road in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA@PHAssociation.org) or The Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.