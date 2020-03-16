Meyer J. Kohn, beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Kaplan) Kohn. Loving father of Nancy (Jeffrey) Fuhrman and the late Susan L. Kohn. Devoted grandfather of Stefani (Hollis) Santee, Danielle (Christopher) Palamara and Joshua Fuhrman; and great-grandfather of Cameran. Dear brother of the late Samuel Kohn.
The family wishes to express appreciation and love to Meyer’s dedicated caregivers, Klara Balogh, Marcia Tsai Raduan, Erika Szanto, Erzsebet Zsurzsa and Ildiko Ponyeczki.
Services were held March 15 at Berkwoitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the residence from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. March 16 at 23212 Greenlawn Ave. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Jewish Federation of Cleveland Education Fund.