Phyllis D. Kohn (nee Kaplansky), beloved wife of Ted Kohn. Loving mother of Ilene (Robert) Neides and the late Lawrence A. Kohn. Devoted grandmother of Bradley Neides, Liza (Zac) Goldner, Mitchell Neides, Alexandra (Ricky) Beary and Alana (JD) Rashkin. Great-grandmother of Owen. Dear sister of the late Mildred Henkin.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence. (Please respect the family wishes).
Friends who wish may contribute to Jewish Family Service Association.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning the evening of Feb. 25 on YouTube - under the search enter "Phyllis Kohn Funeral Service".
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.