Ted Kohn, 88, passed away April 10, 2022 only 6 weeks after his beloved wife, Phyllis died.
Ted was born in Budapest, Hungary to Ilona and Andor Kohn. A Holocaust survivor, the war left him orphaned with just a 2nd grade education.
The Canadian Jewish Congress helped him settle in Toronto, Ontario in 1947 where he lived with a foster family. There he learned English and the trade of printmaking. After 10 years of waiting for the quota to allow him to enter the United States, he settled in Cleveland where some of his mother’s siblings lived. Ted eventually opened his own printing business, Broadway Offset Printing Company, where he thrived making long term relationships with his many employees and customers.
Ted loved photography, reading, traveling the world, following the stock market, any seafood (especially lobster), beautiful cars and the sunsets on Longboat Key where he and Phyllis resided. But above all he loved his family and friends.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Ilene (Robert) Neides; grandchildren, Bradley Neides, Liza (Zac) Goldner, Mitchell Neides, Alexandra (Ricky) Beary and Alana (JD) Rashkin; and great-grandson, Owen. He was predeceased by his parents, his best friend and love of his life, Phyllis D. Kohn, and his son, Lawrence A. Kohn.
Graveside services were held April 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the truly remarkable caregivers from JFSA and Senior Solutions.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Jewish Family Service Association and friends who were unable to attend the service may view it on YouTube - under the search, enter “Ted Kohn Funeral Service.”