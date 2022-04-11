Ted Kohn, age 88, of Beachwood, passed away on April 10, 2022. Ted was born Nov. 3, 1933.
A Holocaust survivor, beloved husband of the late Phyllis D. Kohn (nee Kaplansky). Loving father of Ilene (Robert) Neides and the late Lawrence A. Kohn. Devoted grandfather of Bradley Neides, Liza (Zac) Goldner, Mitchell Neides, Alexandra (Ricky) Beary and Alana (JD) Rashkin. Great-grandfather of Owen.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services until 6 p.m. April 12, 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. April 13 and 1 to 4 p.m. April 14 at the residence of Ilene and Robert Neides, 5014 Lansdowne Drive in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to Jewish Family Service Association.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning April 13 on YouTube (under the search enter: Ted Kohn Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.