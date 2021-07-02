William Martin Kohner was born March 15, 1944, to Russell and Victoria Kohner.
He attended Shaker Heights High school and graduated in 1962. While at Shaker, Bill lettered in track and was part of a record breaking 4 x 4 relay team. Bill also ran track and lettered at Miami University where he graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor’s degree in economics. After earning a Master’s degree in economics from Northwestern University, Bill returned to Cleveland and earned a J.D. cum laude from Cleveland-Marshall Law School. Bill was a respected labor lawyer and supervisor at the National Labor Relations Board for 30 years. During that time, Bill also worked as a economics teacher at Cuyahoga Community College and volunteered his time at the Cleveland Food Coop.
In retirement, he dedicated his time to the healing arts as a certified somatic therapist. Bill was part of a wide ranging community of martial artists and energy workers. Through this community and practice, Bill was able to touch many lives with his healing energy.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Lesly Friedman Kohner; his loving children, Emily Kohner and Glenn (Jody) Kohner; dear brother of James (Carole) Kohner, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ruth Friedman. Devoted grandfather of Victoria, Rex and Eva; cherished uncle of Laura, Lom and Scott.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. July 6 at Lake View Cemetery (enter Mayfield Road gate). Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. July 6 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Suburban Temple-Kol Ami’s social action program.