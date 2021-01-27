Ellen P. Kolman, adored companion of Fred (Freddie) Horn – loving niece survived by Sandy Sachs, Louise Gips and Harry Greenwald. Beloved friend of Pauline and Marvin (deceased) Horn. Dearest cousin of Rochelle (Dan) Hecht, Paula (Dan) Wise, Harvey Sachs and companion, Eve, Ashley (Michael) Mackintosh, Andrew (Lea) and son, Oliver Hecht, Ben (Samantha Huston) Wise, Julian and Lyuba Sachs. Ellen was a special aunt to Ilana (Matt) Weisberg and Brooke Horn and special great-aunt to Hailey and Bethany Weisberg.
Ellen was a very special friend and person to all those who had the pleasure of being in her life and were fortunate enough to know her.
Ellen Patricia Kolman was born to Abram and Melba Sachs Kolman (both deceased) on May 10, 1953, in Cleveland. She passed away after a long battle with cancer on Jan. 25, 2021.
The family moved to University Heights in the early 1960’s and Ellen has lived there ever since. She was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and then earned an Associates Degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from John Carroll University.
Ellen was a true “GUTTE NESHAMA”- she always made herself available to anyone who needed help. She was a caregiver to so many relatives and friends — her parents as well as Aunt Baykie and Uncle Milton, Uncle Lennie and Aunt Sandy, Uncle Dov, and members of Freddie’s family. She would take them to doctor appointments and emergency room visits, buy groceries for them and check on them. She was a wonderful giving and loving person. She had a close circle of friends who had been together for 50 plus years. These friends visited her and brought food during Ellen’s years of illness.
She was also the “fun aunt” who, along with Freddie, took their nieces, Ilana and Brooke, and then their great-nieces Hailey and Bethany on many adventures, including Sea World, The Cleveland Air Show, Tower City and shopping sprees too numerous to mention. She always hosted a lawn party for friends and family to watch the annual University Heights Memorial Day parade, which passed right by her house. In later years, her great-nieces took over the job of collecting all the candy thrown by passing parade participants.
Ellen worked at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack (another source of adventure for her nieces when they visited her there) for many years in their security/loss prevention division. Her job was to identify and stop shoplifters and to prevent theft by employees as well. She had a lot of responsibility and often worked unusual hours — opening and closing the store, staying overnight when the store was being redecorated for holidays. She was a valued employee.
Ellen had a very special relationship with her cousin, Rochelle Hecht, along with Rochelle’s husband, Dan and their twins, Ashley and Andrew. Ellen was an important part of Ashley and Andrew’s life while they were growing up, and although Ashley and her husband Michael moved to Sedona, Arizona and Andrew and his wife Lea and their three year old son, Oliver took up residence in Austin, Texas, the connection was still very viable and very meaningful.
Ellen was also very close to her cousins, Paula (Dan) Wise, and their son, Ben and his wife, Samantha Huston. She loved talking about Ben and Sam and their accomplishments with a very obvious tinge of pride.
And, she very discreetly gloated about her “famous” cousin Harvey Sachs – an accomplished author and utmost authority on Toscanini. Harvey’s children, Julian and Lyuba were also a source of “nachas” to her – she truly loved her family and they loved her back.
Ellen liked to draw, to knit and crochet, to cook and entertain, and to visit with family and friends. She loved her cats. She enjoyed watching the cooking channel as well as old movies on tv.
She was a generous gift-giver and especially enjoyed buying gifts for the children in her life. She loved and was loved by many.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Zion Memorial Park. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the U.S. Holocaust Museum, American Cancer Society or Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village. The funeral service may be viewed beginning Jan. 28 on YouTube (enter Ellen Kolman Funeral Service).