On Nov. 20, 2022, Kenneth Kolt, husband of Corrine - known to all as “Cookie” - passed away at the age of 82. Kenny is survived by his sons, Jeffrey “J” (Jody) and Ben (Sheri). He is also survived by his step-children, Daniel and Colleen. Bereaved grandchildren include Quinn and Summer. Step-grandchildren include Danny, Sean, Jacqueline and Colleen.
Kenny was a man of boundless energy who was known by the nickname of “Pivot” because of his habit of moving from topic to topic and place to place. He was the owner of a meat wholesaling business - now led by it’s 4th generation - named Chef-ko located in the Northern Ohio Food Terminal District in Cleveland’s Woodland neighborhood.
Friends will remember Kenny as a man who did not suffer fools and scoundrels easily. But fundamentally, they will remember a man who treated everyone - regardless of station or influence - with decency, respect and fairness.
He was a noted expert and enthusiast of historic firearms. These included a large collection of Civil War weapons. Due to his expertise on the subject, his advise was periodically sought out by such noted museums as the Smithsonian Institution and the prestigious auction house, Sotheby’s.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 4. Burial at Mount Olive Cemetery will be held immediately after. In lieu of flowers, mourners are encouraged to make a donation to the Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland (Chevra Kadisha) (jsscleveland.com).
May his memory be a blessing.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.