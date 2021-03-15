Artist Barbara “Bobbi” Koplow (nee Fine), beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and lifelong friend passed away in the loving embrace of her family on March 13, 2021.
Bobbi lived nearly all her life in the Cleveland area. She is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Ronald Koplow, who asked for her hand just three weeks after their first date. They remained inseparable thereafter, and Ron will forever cherish her memory.
Bobbi also is lovingly remembered by her children, Bret Koplow and Randi (Joshua) Gottlieb; her siblings, Patti Yulish (Ron, deceased) and Les (Chris) Fine; her grandchildren, Jessica, Jordyn and Jaime; her nieces and nephew, Halle (Greg) Martin, Susan (David) Akers, Kathryn Yulish Sack (Josh), Greg (Lisa) Yulish and Heather (Russell) Gottlich. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth Wrotschlavsky Fine Farber and Harold. And her lifelong friends, too numerous to list, will miss Bobbi’s loving spirit and infectious laughter.
Bobbi was an award-winning artist whose gorgeous paintings have been shown in countless galleries and homes and were requested by the U.S. Department of State for display in embassies in Europe and Africa. Bobbi met the challenges posed by decades facing cancer by turning her gaze to the beauty surrounding her home in the Chagrin Valley, which was the inspiration of much of her art.
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Attendance is welcomed via Webcast. To view the service at 11 a.m. March 17, visit bkbmc.com and go to Barbara “Bobbi” Koplow obituary and navigate to “join live steam” at bottom of notice.
No visitation due to COVID-19.