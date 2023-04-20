Ronald Koplow, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and lifelong friend, passed away on April 20, 2023.
Ron lived his entire life in the Cleveland area, including 44 years in the Chagrin Valley. He is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University). In 1957, Ron married the love of his life, Bobbi Fine Koplow, having asked for her hand just three weeks after their first date. They remained inseparable thereafter, until her passing in 2021. Their love affair will forever serve as an inspiration to those who knew them.
Ron is lovingly remembered by his children, Bret Koplow and Randi (Joshua) Gottlieb; grandchildren, Jessica, Jordyn, and Jaime, sister, Karen Udelson (David, deceased); brother- and sisters-in-law, Les and Chris Fine and Patti Yulish (Ron, deceased), and his 11 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Ethel, and his in-laws, Harold and Ruth Fine. His lifelong friends, including many former brothers of his high school fraternity, Alpha Beta Kappa, will miss Ron’s warmth, caring support and camaraderie.
Ron was president of RK Transportation, an interstate trucking company. He was an avid reader and photographer. He enjoyed music, nature and rooting for Cleveland sports teams.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26200 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
For those who wish, the family will host visitation from 3:30 to 7 p.m. April 21 at 2202 Acacia Park Drive in Lyndhurst.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Koplow family.
