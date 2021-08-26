Neil A. Koppelman, beloved husband of Sharyn (nee Katz). Loving father of Lorren Koppelman, Russell (Deanna) Johnson, Tara Johnson and Stacey Johnson. Devoted grandfather of Sydney Johnson and Emily Ayala. Brother of the late Janice (Don) Madorsky and Marty (Betty) Koppelman. Cherished uncle and friend to many.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Neil Koppelman, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of one's choice.