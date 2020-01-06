Vivian M. Koppelman (nee Margolis), beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Noreen (Barry Goloboff) Koppelman-Goldstein and Sharon Koppelman. Devoted grandmother of Bradley (Marcy) Robbins, Brian (Beth) Robbins, Lisa (David Stripinis) Goldstein, David (Jennifer) Yedid and Deborah (Josh) Sachar. Great-grandmother of Josh, Emma, Emily, Sam, Abby, Jacob, James, George, Amanda and Henry. Dear sister of the late Sam, Morry, Jack, Edith Margolis and Pauline Crane.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Chesterland Memorial Park.
Family will receive visitors following services and interment until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 at Three Village, 5150 Three Village Lane in Lyndhurst, in the reception room.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the UH Harrington Heart Institute, 11100 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.