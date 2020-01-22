Vivian Koppelman (nee Margolis), 101, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, in Lyndhurst. She was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
Born May 8, 1918, in Cleveland, to Yetta (nee Wyman) and Philip Margolis, Vivian attended John Hay High School. A member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, she was involved in Pioneer Women, True Sisters, NCJW/Cleveland and was especially proud of being part of the Women’s Division of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She was also a longtime member of Hawthorne Valley Golf Club and Beechmont Country Club.
Vivian liked playing tennis, bowling, golf, sewing, crocheting and playing canasta. She enjoyed making aprons for all her friends and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She was a kind person and was warm and friendly to everyone she met.
Vivian is survived by her children, Noreen Koppelman-Goldstein (Barry Goloboff) and Sharon Koppelman; grandchildren, Bradley (Marcy) Robbins, Brian (Beth) Robbins, Lisa Goldstein (David Stripinis), David (Jennifer) Yedid and Deborah (Josh) Sachar; and great-grandchildren, Josh, Emma, Sam, Abby, James, George, Jacob, Amanda and Henry. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Joseph; parents, Yetta and Philip; and siblings, Sam, Morry, Jack and Edith Margolis and Pauline Crane.
Services were held Jan. 8.
Contributions in loving memory of Vivian can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood, OH 44122; or the VH Harrington Heart Institute, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106.