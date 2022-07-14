Jeffrey L. Korach, born in Cleveland on Nov. 21, 1941, passed away July 14, 2022.
Beloved husband of Sue Ellen (nee Wolf); cherished father of Kara (Jim) Pacala and Randy (Jennifer) Korach; devoted grandfather of Natalie and Quinn Korach, and Sam and Laura Pacala; dedicated brother of Kenneth (Mira) Korach, Karol (the late Chris) Babcock, Patricia Keating (Dave Shick) and Richard Miller (Roberto Konishi).
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Internment will be at Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and internment until 8 p.m. July 17, and from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. July 18 at the residence, One University Circle, 10730 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 (Reception Room). Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota, the Hospice of the Western Reserve or Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may live stream it at 2:30 p.m. July 17 by going to ttti.org, go to Chapel services, select live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.