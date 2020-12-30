Howard Korman, raised in Cleveland, and of Torrance, Calif., passed away peacefully at home, on his favorite chair, wrapped up in a beautiful blanket while taking a nap on Dec. 16, 2020. A celebration of his life occurred Dec. 21 via Zoom, which included musical tributes from seven cantors and Jewish musicians.
Born to Albert and Bella in Cleveland on May 31, 1942, he was the youngest of three children. He met his future wife, Dale Apsel, while at Cleveland Heights High School in the hallway of an orchestra concert where he was playing his tuba and she was selling tickets. Howard attended Case Western Reserve University on a full scholarship. Howard and Dale were married in 1964 at Anshe Chesed Fairmont Temple, just before Howard started his Ph.D. at Harvard University on a full scholarship.
A brilliant aerospace engineer, Howard was convinced by his brother-in-law Dr. Robert Frank to move to California and in 1968, after completing his graduate work, Howard and Dale moved to the South Bay to join TRW, where he worked on top secret projects to protect our country. He and Dale started their family in Torrance, and in 1979, Howard transferred to the Inland Empire, where he learned to love the Redlands Bowl, sang in synagogue choirs and barbershop quartets, square danced and acted in community theater. In 1994, Dale and Howard moved back to Torrance and found great love seeing their children marry and in becoming grandparents. Retiring after 38 years at TRW, Howard dedicated his free time to music – joining the board of the Torrance Symphony; playing tuba in the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band; singing in the choirs at Temple Menorah, the Notables and other organizations; serving as president of Omnilore, the Lifelong Learning Institute at California State University, Dominguez Hills; spending time as the cheerleaders for the cantors; and kvelling over his family. Howard lived every day to the fullest.
Howard is survived by his wife, Dale, and her mother, Harriet; children, Arik Korman (Monica), Caryn Keenan (Mickey) and Diane Numark (Cliff); and grandchildren, Drew and Jaymes Keenan, Zan Korman, and Lincoln and Pearl Numark. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Frank; and her children, Alec Frank (Sam), Jahna Perricone (Michael and son Galileo); his brother, Shelly Korman (Sharon); and nephew, David Korman (Jennifer and children Maddie, Sam and Charlie); nieces, Amy Davies (Ross) and her children, Michael (Nicole) and Riley Davies, and Laura Hill (Chris) and their children, Avi and Sophie.
A recording of Howard’s memorial service is available at the Temple Menorah Facebook page at facebook.com/TempleMenorah. Donations can be made to the Temple Menorah Cantor’s fund at templemenorah.org/donations.