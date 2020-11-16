Irwin Kornbluth, MD, 84; survived by his beloved wife, Susie (nee Feiner); Proud father to Mark, David (Wendy) and Carlie (David) Chiovetti. Loving stepfather to Kathy (Robert) Solganik, Heidi (Ben) Azualy, David (Erin) Jacobson and Michael (Erika) Jacobson. Adored Sabbah to Rachel, Jason, Tyler, Dustin, Andy, Ryan, Charlie, Elise, Matthew, Jeremy, Lauren, Rose, Skylar, Aubrey and Ian. Son to the late Abe and Ann (Wieskopf) of Montreal; cherished brother to Judith (Brahm) Gelfand and Eleanor Levine (Paul Sandor).
Known for his sharp wit, lust for life and a smile that lit up the room, Korny delivered happiness to countless families. He was a friend to many and counted many friends as family.
Private services will be held Nov. 18 at the Chesterland Memorial Park. The family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Dr. Irwin Kornbluth to Cleveland Clinic. Gifts can be made online at my.clevelandclinic.org/giving or sent to: Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Friends who wish may view the service beginning Nov. 19 on YouTube: enter Irwin Kornbluth Funeral Service.