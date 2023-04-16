It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine A. Kornswiet (nee Smukler), a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She passed peacefully on April 14, 2023 at the age of 93, surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born on June 26, 1929 in Cleveland, the daughter of Louis and Betty Smukler. She enrolled in school at The Ohio State University, and left when she met her late husband, David. They married and had two children, Neil Kornswiet and Susan Smith. Elaine was a devoted wife and mother, always putting her family first.
In addition to raising her children, she was a beloved member of her couple’s club, participating in mahjong nights, and setting up poker nights for Davey. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and in most recent years, her great-grandchildren. Elaine was a grandmother of six and a great-grandmother of five.
Throughout her life, Elaine was known for her kindness, generosity and unwavering love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Elaine is survived by her children, Neil (Jessica) Kornswiet and Susan (Tom) Smith; her six grandchildren, Lisa Blazar Noonan (Tim), Matthew (Alyssa) Kornswiet, Holly (Johnathan) Blazar, Bryan (Alex) Kornswiet, Jennifer Kornswiet and Megan Roosz; and her five great-grandchildren Nathan, Brandon, Jackson, Dylan and Tyler Kornswiet.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David; her two sisters, Shirley Levy and Sandra Epstein; and her parents, Louis and Betty.
A service to celebrate Elaine’s life will be held graveside at 1 p.m. April 20 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. The family will be accepting guests for a celebration of life immediately following the service from 2 to 8 p.m. at Club Walden, 585 Country Club Lane in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Jewish War Veterans of the United States or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.