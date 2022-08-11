Joel Mathew Koslen, beloved husband of Allison (deceased); devoted father of Jake and Devyn; loving son of Smiley Koslen and Florine Tallisman (both deceased); dearest brother of Marc Koslen, Craig (Teri) Koslen, Daniel Koslen (deceased), Lynda (David) Eget, Allan (Gigi) Tallisman, Bruce Tallisman and Philip (Mauri) Artz; loving uncle of Yuri, Meadow, Danya, Shannon, Adam, Brandon, Dustin, Lexi, Amanda, Jennifer, Max, Carson, Cassidy and Annie; great-uncle of Oliver, Madeleine, Django, Tofina, Reva, Jackson, Scarlett, Neri, Max, Ava, Mira, Noah, Mady and Ellowyn.
Joel Koslen passed away on July 25, 2022, in his adopted home of San Juan, Puerto Rico. There, as he managed to do everywhere he lived and every place he went. Joel was a friend to all and a fixture on the island’s sunny beaches. He was nicknamed the “Mayor of Condado” for his seemingly limitless ability to get to know people and the neighborhood in depth.
Before moving to the tropics, Joel was a lifelong Ohio resident, Orange High School Class of 1975, The Ohio State University Class of 1979, a world traveler and adventurer, and an accomplished sportsman. He had a genuine capacity for wonder and the magnificent effect of making anyone he spoke with feel important. Joel also had a super-human ability to correspond, staying in touch on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis with friends, past and present coworkers, and his large extended family.
Joel’s pride and joy, however, were his children - Jake and Devyn. He posted their pictures, bragged about their accomplishments, and supported them at every turn. Now, they are young professionals, ready to advance their careers and take on the world, carrying on the legacy of their amazing parents.
Contributions in Joel’s memory can be made to the Danny Koslen Fund, in care of University Hospitals.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.