Jackson Dennis Kost, 21, of Chagrin Falls, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020.
Born July 19, 1999, beloved son of Nicholas and Lynn (nee Dennis) Kost. Dear brother of Dahlia, Zoey and Griffin. Cherished grandson of Paul and Harriet Dennis, and Ruth and Jim Cudnik. Loving boyfriend to Zoe Rice; nephew to Kathy Paterson, Shari Dennis, Marc and Emily Dennis, Lisa Jackson, Jennifer and Aaron Barker and Jeremy Kost. Cousin to Alex, Zach, Becca, Sammi, Myles, Sophi, Julian, Ethan, Aidan, Camille, Jordan, Keira, James, Jones, Ilia, Greer, Ada and Kassandra.
Jackson’s smile and passion for knowledge, music and trivia brought joy and light to every conversation. His relationship with his immediate and extended family was a bond that will live on through their memories, stories and love for Jackson.
Private services were held for family only at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.