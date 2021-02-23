John (Kvochko) Kovan, 96, of Mayfield Heights (formerly of Wilpen, Pa.), passed peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2021.
Loving husband of the late Bernice “Bunny” Zimmerman; beloved father to Janis, Karen and Sandra Kovan; and dear grandfather to Alicia Ramos.
After serving in the Navy during WWII, John enjoyed working at TRW for 40 years as a skilled machinist. TRW was where he met his future wife and many of his buddies. The company arranged the golf, bowling leagues and family day events at Geauga Lake that he loved. It was the workplace that provided him with a decent living wage, health care and a pension to help raise his family and secure their future.
John was blessed with an almost equally long retirement. He filled it with travel, sports, eating out, volunteering at a local little theatre, and spending time with his three daughters, nephews, nieces and friends. He delivered Meals on Wheels to those in need.
Private services for family only with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bedford Heights.
In remembrance of John, please support businesses that pay their workers a living wage, vote for politicians who will create affordable health care for all and contribute to nonprofit organizations working to create a more just, equitable and sustainable planet.
