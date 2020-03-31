Robert I. Kraig, 79, passed away March 30, 2020, in Mayfield Heights. He was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
Born in Cleveland to Max Kraig and Helen Sobol on March 10, 1941, Robert graduated from John Adams High School.
He is survived by his longtime partner Lynette Arsenault; children, Alan Kraig (Lisa Tanzer) of Burbank, Calif., Jeff (Tammie) Kraig of South Euclid and Stacy Marotta of Lyndhurst; his partner’s children, Joey Marotta and Janet Lynn Marotta; grandchildren, Jamie Kraig, Melanie Kraig, Cortney Kraig, Eddie Marotta and Mikey Marotta. He was predeceased by his parents, Max Kraig and Helen Sobol; and brother, Jerry.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for future information.