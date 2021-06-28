Cathy J. Kramer, beloved sister of Barry Kramer, Dale (Nancy) Kramer and Ellen (Steven) Young. Cherished aunt and great-aunt. Beloved daughter of the late Doris and Julius Kramer.
Private graveside services will be held June 28 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Cochlear Implant Alliance or the Doris and Julius Kramer Music Fund c/o Park Synagogue.
Family and friends who are not able to attend service may view it beginning June 29 on YouTube (enter Cathy J. Kramer Funeral Service)