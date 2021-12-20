Herbert Kramer, 90, of Lyndhurst, was born May 21, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, and passed away Dec. 18, 2021. Korean Conflict Air Force veteran.
Beloved husband of Edith Kramer (nee Fried); devoted father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Kramer of North Royalton and Marcia Vida of Richmond Heights; loving grandfather of Lauren (Ranen) Reichstein and Naomi Vida; and great-grandfather of Eleanor Reichstein; dear brother of Jerome Kramer (deceased); dearly loved uncle.
Funeral services for Herbert will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El section).
The family will receive friends until 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Kramer residence, 1938 Bromton Road in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to Temple Emanu El (teecleve.org) or the Veterans Administration (www.visn10.va.gov/giving/index.asp).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kramer family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.