Judith Lenore Kramer (nee Newman) passed away on March 14, 2021. Judy was born on May 2, 1924, to Mollie and Louis Newman in Cleveland.
Sister of the late Jane Mezi and the late Frances Duber; devoted mother of the late Sally Roseman (Leonard Brown, deceased), Roger (Sylvia) Kramer, and the late Dr. Gary Kramer (wife, Betsy); loving grandmother of Dana (Angela Carriero) Roseman, Barbara Roseman, Seth (Stephanie) Roseman, Lindy (Paul) Lurie, Meryl (Benjy) Brown, Josh Kramer, Ilana Kramer (fiancé, Gili Ornan), Paula Kramer, Michelle Kramer and Michael Kramer; and cherished great-grandmother of eleven. It was clear to all that family meant everything to her.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. March 16 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Those not in attendance may participate in the service via Zoom with the details below. Please bear with us as we start the Zoom as close to 2 p.m. as possible. Log-in information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8595427514?pwd=S2x3cEl0YS9lWU83dXgwRzIwRDU2QT09; Meeting ID: 859 542 7514; Passcode: xppiX0.
Judy’s family will receive visitors by appointment with face coverings, outdoors and observing social distancing guidelines at the home of Roger and Sylvia Kramer, 24049 Laureldale Road in Shaker Heights, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16, 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 17 and March 18, 2 to 4 p.m. March 19 and 4 to 7:30 p.m. March 21, with minyan at 6 p.m. In inclement weather, visitors will be received in an open garage.
The family asks that all visitors sign up for predetermined time slots in the interest of limiting the number gathering simultaneously. The signup sheet can be found at signupgenius.com/go/4090a4cadab2ca5f49-kramer.
Judy’s family would like to thank the staff of the Willensky Residence and Maltz Hospice House for the excellent and loving care she received there in the final years and days of her life.
Contributions are suggested to the Mollie and Louis Newman Oneg Shabbat Fund at Park Synagogue.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning March 17 on YouTube by entering “Judith Lenore Kramer Funeral Service.”