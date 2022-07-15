Krantz, Bryon

This isn’t a sad time, it’s merely the end of my era. I’ve lived a somewhat long and absolutely full life. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Esther Ghinsburg Krantz and Maurice B. Krantz, I along with my sister Treva grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Soon after graduation from Dartmouth College, I was lucky enough to convince Joan Liebenthal to marry me. It was the beginning of a marvelous journey through life together. By the time I graduated from Western Reserve University Law School (yes that’s right, it became CWRU later) we had one son. Marc was born during my second year and Brett a year after commencement. We were blessed and still are with two fantastic sons. The loss of Marc while skiing put me in a dark place from which I never fully recovered. I thought about him often and continually missed him. Both sons as good as they are married up. Marc married Michele Silverman and they had three amazing children, Ellen, Tara and Ross. Brett and Liz Weiss brought another three very special children to our family, Matthew, Tyler and Danielle. I’m more than a proud grandfather. These six are beautiful young people. They all have bright futures. My only regret about leaving is that I won’t be here to see each find their place in the world.
I served on a number of boards, tried some meaningful cases, helped some political campaigns and represented a group of talented businessmen. Instead of destroying countless trees by going into exquisite detail I’m merely going to highlight some adventures. After starting my dream job with the Metzenbaum law firm, I was recruited to the staff of Sen. Stephen M. Young (D-Ohio) in 1965. I was there just after the creation of Medicare and the enactment of the Civil Rights Act. It was a different time in our political history. With my senator’s permission I became involved with the second campaign of Carl Stokes, to become the first black Mayor of a major city; and Bobby Kennedy’s Ohio visits as he ran for president. After Sen. Young’s term ended and he retired, I returned to the Metzenbaum firm. Until his death Howard Metzenbaum remained my confidant, friend and mentor. In 1984 along with Lee Kohrman and Bob Jackson, Kohrman Jackson & Krantz was formed. The KJK law firm continues to thrive. While practicing law my getaway place was Treasure Cay, Abaco, Bahamas. I served on a number of committees there and was elected on three separate occasions as president of amenities, the primary owners governing body. As a member and later chairman of the Deans Visiting Committee at Case Western Reserve University School of Law during a difficult time, I was privileged to be involved in solving some of the problems the law school faced, highlighted by naming of co-deans who to this day are leading the law school brilliantly. I was overwhelmed when my peers named me as the recipient of the Centennial Medal, the highest award bestowed upon a graduate of the CWRU law school. Dean Scharf said it was a ‘big deal’ and he was so right.
I never forgot my responsibility to do Tikkun Olam. Now I’m asking each of you too; in lieu of flowers or a contribution please perform a Mitzvah; a good deed. Goodbye, it has been a wonderful life, but there comes a time when you must leave.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at the Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
