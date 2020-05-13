It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gilbert Krantz on May 10, 2020. Gil was a devoted husband to his first and only love Sondra; loving father to Steven, Alan and Jonathan; adoring grandfather; beloved brother to his sister Zita; and friend to many.
He was born July 19, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Gussie and Morris Krantz.
Gil graduated from Midwood High School in Brooklyn and went on to work as a production manager in the garment industry in New York City and then in Cleveland. He enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, especially on Sunday mornings as he poured over The New York Times. He volunteered with JFSA and delivered Meals on Wheels, and was honored with the Volunteer of the Year award. He liked to golf, brag about his sons and all his grandchildren, but mostly he loved to spend time with his family who will miss his smile and gentleness greatly.
Gil is survived by his sons, Alan (Adria) Krantz, Jonathan (Susan) Krantz; grandchildren, Jason (Lila), Shelby (Dylan), Caroline, Adam and Rachel, as well as a loving sister and brother in-laws; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.