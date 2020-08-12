Richard Allyn Krantz, 76, devoted husband of Barbara Siegel Krantz; loving father of David Krantz (Malinda), Amanda Krantz (James), Victoria Nassif (Chris), and Matthew Rhodes (Kendall); and doting grandfather of Kendall Krantz, Jude Jarrett, Kai Jarrett, Grant Nassif, Lauren Nassif and Arielle Rhodes.
Richard, known to all in the family as “Big Poppa,” attended Miami University and the graduate school at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine. Richard began his dental career serving in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and ran his private dental practice in Cleveland for nearly 50 years. He loved his profession and was equally loved by his patients.
Richard’s passion was spending time with his family, and he loved playing golf, tennis and racquetball. He loved building models and model train sets with his children and grandchildren. He also loved all the latest high-tech gadgets.
He died unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2020. The funeral service held on Aug. 7 was prviate due to COVID-19 at Temple Emanu El in Orange.
The celebration of Richard’s life will be held sometime in the near future. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Hattie Larlham Foundation (hattielarlham.org) in memory of Richard Allyn Krantz.