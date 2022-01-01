Celine R. Krashin (nee Rubin), beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Sandra K. (Joseph) May and Jeffrey (Adrienne) Krashin. Devoted grandmother of Staci May (Craig Earl), Julie May, Brian (Jennifer) May, Jenna Krashin and Rebecca Krashin. Great-grandmother of Zoe, Hannah and Avi May.
Services will be held at noon Jan. 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at noon Jan. 4 by going to bkbmc.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Celine R. Krashin, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and internment until 5 p.m. at the Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.