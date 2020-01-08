Joseph Krasner, Ph.D., of Williamsville, N.Y., died Jan. 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan Danzig Krasner. Devoted father of Susan Krasner and Karin (James) Axner. Loving grandfather of Daniel and Matthew Axner. Brother of the late Evelyn Krasner and the late Frieda Goldstein.
Funeral services were held Jan. 5 at Amherst Memorial Chapel in Getzville, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Family guest book available at amherstmemorialchapel.com.