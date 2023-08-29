Phyllis Krasnicki of Lakewood passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at the age of 83.
She was born July 30, 1940, in Cleveland to Florence and Morris Siegal. Phyllis graduated from Cleveland Heights High School prior to attending The Ohio State University.
Phyllis was the loving mother of Dani Krasnicki and Ryan (Bridgett) Krasnicki; sister of Janice Pynchon Marshall of Beachwood and the late Nancy Dube of Redondo Beach, Calif; loving grandmother and aunt.
A private family service is to be held, with plans for a Celebration of Life at a future date.