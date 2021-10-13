Kenneth Allen Kraus, 73, of Beachwood passed away on Oct. 12, 2021.
Ken was born in Cleveland on Nov. 28, 1947, and graduated from Shaker Heights High School before spending seven years in Ann Arbor, Mich., where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in pre-legal studies and a Juris Doctorate, both from the University of Michigan. Ken returned to Cleveland where he built a remarkable 48-year legal career across the public and private sectors. Additionally, Ken was always engaged in local, regional, state, and federal government and politics.
Ken’s career began in the federal judicial system, where he clerked for a U.S. District Judge and then served proudly as an Assistant United States Attorney. Next, he spent 24 years in private practice at Kraus & Kraus Law Firm before pivoting to municipal law in 2002, where he served as the law director for the City of Strongsville for 14 years. In 2016, Ken “retired” but continued serving as a part-time Magistrate in the Strongsville Mayor’s Court.
In addition to his primary legal career, Ken stayed busy in the public domain, feeding a lifelong passion for government. Ken served on the Beachwood City Council from 1988-1995 (including being elected president in 1993) and later worked part-time as assistant law director in Beachwood. He also contributed to the community in his role as adjunct professor at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law teaching ethics, and on various boards, committees, and associations.
Ken and his devoted wife Terri Kraus (nee Leventhal) recently celebrated their 45th anniversary. Ken took great pride in his daughter and son – Abby (Vladimir) Kushnir of St. Louis and Sam (Ashley Ross) Kraus of Los Angeles. Ken was an adoring “GP” to Max, Maya and Meira Kushnir, and Georgia and Ozzy Kraus who lit up his life. Ken is also survived by his loving siblings – Kathy Lawrence, Karyl Andosca, and Keith Kraus and many nieces and nephews.
Outdoor services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at Park Synagogue East in the Wain Pavilion, 27500 Shaker Blvd., in Pepper Pike.
To view this service at 2 p.m. Oct. 14, please navigate to bkbmc.com for the link. Burial will be at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood.
The family will be sitting shiva from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at 25435 Halburton Road in Beachwood. Shiva will be held outdoors, COVID vaccinations are preferred, and masks are required.
In lieu of floral and food contributions, please consider donations to the Cleveland Food Bank.
Alternatively, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Ken Kraus to Park Synagogue (Park East Expansion Campaign Fund) or the Kraus-Grossman Family Passover Fund at The Menorah Park Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.