Lynn Krause (nee Ethelyn Cisco), 85, passed away at home on Sept. 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters and her beloved dog, Sammi.
Lynn was born in Cleveland to the late Martha and Frank Cisco, and was married for 52 wonderful years to the late Jack M. Krause. Loving mother to Robin Krause Blitz (Daniel Benhaim), Cathy Cheistwer, Debby (Jeff) Rosen and the late Shelley Lauren Krause. Devoted grandmother, known as “Baba” to her grandchildren: Ben (Tess), Aaron, Sam (Vivian), Emma, Sophie, Simon, Joshua, Anabelle and Ruby. Dear sister of the late Allan Cisco.
Lynn was also a physical therapist, Girl Scout leader, avid golfer, tennis player, friend to many and known for her happy hours on the back patio.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Mayfield Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3, 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 4 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the residence, 6 Saratoga Court in Beachwood. Shiva will be held outside on the patio, masks required. To attend a Zoom meeting of the service, visit bit.ly/2DmTNMp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in memory of Lynn, to either: The Music Settlement, 11125 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland, OH, 44106, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH, 44110.