Mateel Kretch (nee Preis), 98, was born Feb. 7, 1924, in Ashland, to her parents, Jacob and Beatrice Preis, and died Thursday, June 2, 2022.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Goksu) Kretch, Stuart (the late Mary Ramsey) Kretch, Ellen (the late Robert) Stotter and Terry Kretch. She leaves behind 10 cherished grandchildren and five beautiful great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Kretch; and siblings, Harvey Preis and Janet Gilberg.
Mateel was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, where she graduated valedictorian class of 1942. She attended The Ohio State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 1945. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Walter Kretch. Together, they raised four children in Pepper Pike. After being widowed in 1979, Mateel moved to Shaker Heights where she lived until moving in with Brian and Goksu in Solon in 2013. Mateel was active in her synagogue, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Family was everything to her, and they remained by her side until the day she passed. She will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Shiva will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. June 6 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
