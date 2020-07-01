Joan G. Kretchmer (nee Gordon), 95, born September 22, 1924, passed away June 25, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. She was a former resident of Shaker Heights.
Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Henry E. Kretchmer, M.D. Loving mother of Kenneth (Janet) Kretchmer, M.D., and Kathy (Harold Mann) Kretchmer. Devoted grandmother of Emily (Philippe) Winthrop, Lisa (Willard) Barber and Daniel (Nina Rosche) Kretchmer. Great-grandmother of Aviva Winthrop, Willard Barber, Sawyer Barber and Charlie Kretchmer. Dear sister of Elaine (Mark) Beck and the late Marle Abramson.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Tatyana Lukovsky for her attentive and loving care for the past 10 years.
Family graveside services were held July 1 at Lake View Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Ben Maidenburg Fund c/o Temple Israel 91 Springside Dr., Akron, OH 44333, or the All Faiths Food Bank, 8171 Blaikie Ct., Sarasota, FL 34240.