Donna Krieger, age 88, of South Euclid, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Donna is the beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted mother of Steven (Joan) Krieger, Michael (Jan) Krieger and Denice (Andrew) Nemeth; cherished grandmother of Bryan Krieger, Ashley (Preston) Hostetler, Rex Krieger, Rebecca Nemeth and A. J. (Anthony) Nemeth; dear sister of Bruce (Patty) Gaynor and the late Shelly Kubancik.
Services will be held Monday Feb. 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel,
1985 S. Taylor Road., Cleveland Heights. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association. To view service in real time, go to BKBMC.com, open obituaries, open the Donna Francis Krieger obituary, scroll down to “Join Livestream” and click Join Livestream.