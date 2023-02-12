Kronheim, Lillian

Lillian L. Kronheim, age 102, of Beachwood passed away on Feb. 10, 2023. Lillian was born in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Kronheim; devoted mother of Martha Zlotnik of Beachwood, and Steve (Marcia Bond) Kronheim of Rockville, Md.; loving grandmother of Mitchell (Amy) Zlotnik, Jodie (Paul) Turosky, Shannon (Eric) Pollack, Michael Kronheim and Tammy Reisman (deceased); cherished great-grandmother of Kayla, Brandon, P.J., Matt, Danny, Brittany, Jacob, Teaghan and Jemmie.
Funeral services for Lillian will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, on Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
To view this service at 1 p.m Feb. 12 please navigate to the Services section below and click on “join livestream.”
Burial will follow at Mt Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Rd, Solon, Ohio 44139.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Mitchell and Amy Zlotnik, 7380 Royal Portrush Road in Solon, on Feb. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m., then Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m..
Contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to Maltz Hospice (www.menorahpark.org/donate).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Kronheim family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.