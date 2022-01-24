Carol Mae Kronick (nee Herschman), beloved wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Howard (Laura) Kronick, Paul (Tryna) Kronick and Ruth Ann (Paul Stark) Kronick. Devoted grandmother of Ashley (Mike) Hadinger, Erica (Jake) Champion, Zachary (Allyson) Kronick and Mitchell Kochanek. Dear sister of the late Lester Herschman.
Graveside services will be held at noon Jan. 27 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Donate.ALS.org.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Jan. 28 by going to YouTube (under search enter, Carol Mae Kronick Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.