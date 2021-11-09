Sandy M. Krulak, 82, died in Sarasota, Fla., on Nov. 7, 2021.
Beloved father of Roger (Catherine Levene) Krulak, Rob Krulak and Lora Krulak. Devoted grandfather of Chloe, Oliver, Jonah, Julia and Julian. Former husband to Paula Krulak. Dear brother of Allan (Judy) Krulak and Ronald (Sheila) Krulak.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Roads) in Beachwood. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and again following services until 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Community Response to Dementia of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service , may view it beginning Friday on Youtube (enter under search, Sandy M. Krulak Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.