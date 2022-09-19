It is with great sadness that we share the passing of a mensch of a man, Victor Stephan Krupman of Columbus, who died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2022, a day after his 88th birthday. He was born Sept 18, 1934, to Joel and Betty (Button) Krupman of Cleveland. His shining light will be carried and forever cherished by his three adoring children and their families, whom he in turn loved infinitely and unconditionally: Marla Krupman (and Dan Bernstein) of Chicago; Andrea Lee Krupman (and Joseph Powell) of Columbus; and Jeffrey Nathaniel Krupman (and Robin Jane Reilly) of Sausalito.
Raised in Cleveland by loving parents, Victor had a happy childhood as one of four children, including his twin brother Edward, his older sister Evy and younger brother Billy. A 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School (Go Tigers!), Victor was a member of the BAT fraternity, the track and football teams – proud to the end that he made a touchdown at each home game (yes, Jews do play football!). Victor earned a bachelor’s degree from his beloved Amherst College, where he remained an avid, engaged, and generous alum till the end. Victor continued his education, earning a law degree from the University of Michigan, before moving back to Ohio to work for the office of the Attorney General. Life changed (did it ever!) when he met his irrepressible bride to be, Cookie (Gelin), and was warmly welcomed into her circle of family and friends.
During his early years in Columbus, Victor served in the National Guard and was a dedicated Big Brother. And like his dad before him, he never met a dog he didn’t love. Working in private practice, Victor counseled The Limited Inc. from its earliest days though IPO and served as a founding board member. A Buckeye by birth, Vic made enthusiastic use of his season tickets to OSU football games. As an athlete himself, he loved playing sports including tennis, skiing, swimming, and his beloved Sunday morning paddle tennis games. He had a particular passion for opera and was an avid reader and collector with a penchant for all things Western – especially Zane Grey novels and Navajo rugs. As an active community member he dedicated time to Amherst College alumni relations, along with fundraising and board leadership for the Leukemia Society and Jewish Family Services –always with consummate kibitzer and hostess Cookie by his side as the quintessential entertainer. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. May his memory be a blessing.
A funeral service will be held on Sept. 20 at Congregation Augdas Achim, 2767 E. Broad St., Columbus, with Rabbi Harold Berman officiating. Burial will follow at the New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Krupman/Powell residence. Donations in his memory may be sent to Columbus Jewish Family Services
