Rochelle “Shelly” Linda Kubancik (nee Gaynor), 81, of Lyndhurst, passed away Feb. 15, 2021. Shelly was born Aug. 2, 1939 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of Larry Kubancik; devoted mother of Ronald (Cindy) Schickler, David (Jeannie Shaffer) Schickler, Amy (Scott) Demers and step-mother of Jimmy (Leslie) Kubancik and Lynn Kubancik of Colorado; loving grandmother of Matt (Kaitlin) Schickler, Eric (Emily) Schickler, Gabi Moses and Sami Moses; dear sister of Donna Krieger and Bruce (Patty) Gaynor; cherished daughter of Norman “Yabo” and Betty Gaynor (both deceased).
Private services will be held for family only. To view this service at 1 p.m. Feb. 21, please navigate to bit.ly/3dqAAsG.
Contributions in Shelly’s memory are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kubancik family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.