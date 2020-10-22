Donald Vincent Kumin, 91, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Cleveland, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. Donald was born Nov. 6, 1928. Korean War Army veteran.
Donald was a founder of Berkowitz-Kumin Memorial Chapel and a funeral director for over 50 years. Over the decades he helped thousands of Cleveland families honor their loved ones. Doing this job he loved made him one of the few privileged to help and serve so many.
He became a Mason and continued on to become a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a member of the Golden Square Masonic Lodge and then later a member of Forest City Masonic Lodge No. 388.
Donald was a 23 year survivor of breast cancer. He spoke upon the subject when interviewed by the University of Miami Health System about his experience as a male breast cancer survivor. The interview is online here (news.umiamihealth.org/en/men-get-breast-cancer-too/).
A graduate of Glenville High School and Ohio University, he finished his schooling at the Cleveland Mortuary College.
Donald served in the Army attaining the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was a tank commander but mostly served commanding the kitchens at Camp Rucker, Ala.
He had many hobbies including metal sculpting - creating figures of people playing, dancing and scenes of life. He was a restorer of old leather-bound books; bringing hundreds of antique books back to like new condition. He was a bowler when his back was young and was a lifelong avid golfer. Donald loved big band and swing era music. He fancied himself a grill-master but gave over duties to his sons as soon as they were interested in grilling. For many years he belonged to the Cleveland Toastmasters Club and developed his public speaking abilities.
Donald supported and participated in many organizations in northeast Ohio. He helped fund a camper scholarship for B’nai Jeshurun Congregation youth and established the Sharon L. Kumin Scholarship at the Cleveland Institute of Art in memory of his late first wife. He was one of the investors that brought Glidden House Hotel to the University Circle; believing with others that the area would support a beautiful boutique hotel.
Beloved husband of Irene Kumin (nee Magdin) of Delray Beach for 20 years and husband of the late Sharon L. Kumin (nee Ross) for 44 years; devoted father of Michael (Lynne) Kumin, Robin (George Miller) Kumin of Columbus and Jeremy (Barbara) Kumin; loving grandfather of Zachary Kumin, Rachael Kumin and Jonathan Kumin; dear brother of the late Patricia Turoff; and dearly loved uncle and cousin of many.
Funeral services for Donald will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. First City Masonic Lodge No. 388 services will take place at 12:45 p.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. If attending the service, please observe social distancing. To view the funeral service online at 1 p.m. Oct. 30, please navigate to bitly.com/largechapel.
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
